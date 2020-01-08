Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Evercore ISI currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $18.75. 642,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,922. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

