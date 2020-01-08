Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

FBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of FBM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 642,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,922. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $845.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 593,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 472,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at $6,105,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at $3,404,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

