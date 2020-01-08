Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. Nomura upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.91.

FBHS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,587. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

