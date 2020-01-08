Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTAI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of FTAI opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 179.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 282,720 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the third quarter valued at $4,103,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 2,028,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 101,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 78,090 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

