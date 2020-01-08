Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortinet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.09.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,463. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,893,000 after buying an additional 117,736 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Fortinet by 146.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 752,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

