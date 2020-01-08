Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of F opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

