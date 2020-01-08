Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

NYSE:F opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

