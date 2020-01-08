FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Cap Achieves $4.52 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $350,488.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01364882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00119997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,662,943,033 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.