FLO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,032.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. FLO has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $9,032.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00053890 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000448 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

