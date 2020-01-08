FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Reaches $577,495.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $577,495.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00178471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.01391193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00118062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

