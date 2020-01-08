FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $306.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions contribute to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. A strong balance sheet enables FLEETCOR pursue growth initiatives in the form of acquisitions and investments and continue rewarding shareholders. Consistent share repurchases boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. This might have impacted the company’s share price, which has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, higher interest expense is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. Global presence exposes FLEETCOR to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Acquisitions results in integration risk. Seasonality is another concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLT. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.06.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $291.75 on Tuesday. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.20.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

