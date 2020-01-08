First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.29, approximately 847 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.4799 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 79.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 88.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period.

