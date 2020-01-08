First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.86

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
