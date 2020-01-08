First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.86

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

