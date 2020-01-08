First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $34.69. 51,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Bancshares by 57.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 649.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 41.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.