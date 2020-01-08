Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading Down 5.5%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 165,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 81,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

About Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.