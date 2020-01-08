Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Trading Down 1%

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.34), 89,732 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 85,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.39).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 422.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.35 million and a PE ratio of 11.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $5.50. Fidelity Asian Values’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

