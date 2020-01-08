Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Shares Down 7%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 650,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 571,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ferrellgas Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 257,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Ferrellgas Partners worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

