Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

FNHC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 34,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Federated National has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Federated National had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Federated National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Federated National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated National by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Federated National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

