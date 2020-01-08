Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 6.1%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.01, 1,120,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 955,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $145,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,899 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after buying an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 133,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.