Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 51,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 44,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

