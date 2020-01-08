Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,873 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Facebook by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,856,000 after buying an additional 629,831 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,651,662 shares of company stock worth $311,572,058 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.22. 10,608,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.56. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.54 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $613.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

