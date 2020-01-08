Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Announces Earnings Results

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Exfo updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.09–0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $268.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

