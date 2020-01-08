EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.22. 2,451,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,638. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after buying an additional 309,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,117,000 after buying an additional 242,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,065,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,706,000 after buying an additional 168,277 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

