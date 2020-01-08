Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.81

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $17.70. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 17,408 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.