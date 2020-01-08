Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVBG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 366,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,421. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

