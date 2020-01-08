EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $305,470.00 and $472,090.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00315437 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 505.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00072737 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

