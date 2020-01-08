Evans Dixon (ASX:ED1) Trading Up 2.1%

Evans Dixon Ltd (ASX:ED1) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), approximately 25,953 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.97 ($0.69).

The firm has a market cap of $231.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Evans Dixon (ASX:ED1)

Evans Dixon Limited engages in financial services business in Australia. It operates through three segments: Wealth Advice, Capital Markets, and Funds Management. The Wealth Advice segment offers financial and investment advisory, stock broking, private wealth management, private client portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation administration, estate planning, and property and insurance advisory services.

