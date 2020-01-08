Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,276.64

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.64 and traded as high as $1,312.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 70,192 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price objective (down from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,275.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,344.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 22.30 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

