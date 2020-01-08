Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $4.92 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00061670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, ABCC and C-CEX. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $572.63 million and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.01735427 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, FCoin, RightBTC, Gate.io, Korbit, BTC Markets, Ovis, BTC-Alpha, ChaoEX, Coinbase Pro, ABCC, Exmo, Coinsuper, EXX, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Gatehub, CoinBene, Indodax, Crex24, Coinone, Liquid, Kraken, CoinEx, Bitsane, LBank, CoinTiger, Bibox, OKCoin International, HBUS, Binance, Kucoin, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Koineks, Cryptomate, C2CX, BCEX, BigONE, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Bitbns, CPDAX, Poloniex, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Coinroom, OKEx, Bitfinex, YoBit, QBTC, Upbit, C-CEX, BtcTrade.im, Coinhub, Coinut, LiteBit.eu, BitForex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

