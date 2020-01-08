Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.59

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.59 and last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 251265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

