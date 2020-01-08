Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $148.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.38 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.51 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,053,057.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $17,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 188,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 325,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,682. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

