Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after acquiring an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,523,000 after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 215,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,564,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.