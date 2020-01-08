EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $215.61. 159,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,725. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day moving average of $192.32. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

