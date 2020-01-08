EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 305.50 ($4.02), approximately 7,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 25,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.03).

The company has a market cap of $124.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.65.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

