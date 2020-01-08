Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ennis to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ennis will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

