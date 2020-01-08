Enjin Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.30 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $56.30 million and $5.51 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.01362816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00120102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,837,740 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, AirSwap, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Binance, Cobinhood, Liqui, Coinrail, OKEx, Cryptopia, COSS, Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

