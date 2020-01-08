ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ENG opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

