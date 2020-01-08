Endor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211,978.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bittrex, Kucoin and CoinBene. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $211,978.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00648370 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, DEx.top, Kucoin, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

