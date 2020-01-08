Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ECPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of ECPG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 615.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 3,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

