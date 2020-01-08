Encana (TSE:ECA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Shares of Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $6.36. Encana shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 4,183,793 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECA shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.89.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Encana Company Profile (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

