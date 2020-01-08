Emercoin (EMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,218.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $49,218.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,015,094 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, xBTCe, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

