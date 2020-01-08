Elysium Hits Market Capitalization of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00561394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009785 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

