ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ELIO stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile
