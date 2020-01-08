Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of EA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,853. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $109.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,900 shares of company stock worth $7,233,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

