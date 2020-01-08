Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and $228,801.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Liquid. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,950,377,647 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinBene, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

