Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $9.80 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,425. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 30,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 631,784 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

