Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $607,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 192,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,563. The company has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

