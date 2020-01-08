Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Trading Up 1.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.17, approximately 8,052 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 166,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7,809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.