Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Trading Up 1.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.17, approximately 8,052 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 166,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
