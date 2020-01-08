Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $338,579.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 137,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,487.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

