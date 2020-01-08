Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.02), approximately 1,333 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.13).

The company has a market cap of $29.61 million and a PE ratio of 35.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

About Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.